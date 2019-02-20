Klemon Harold Owens, 72, of Albany died Sunday, February 17, 2019 at his residence.

He was a member of Stony Point Baptist Church, and a Vietnam Veteran.

He was the son of the late Vernon and Tilda Owens and was also preceded in death by two sisters, Ruby Marcum and Hazel Rains, and one brother, Cecil Owens.

He is survived by his wife, Arlene Mason Owens,;two daughters and sons-in-law, Charlotte (Larry) Gunnels of Livingston, Tennessee, Dawn (Barry) Tompkins of Albany, Kentucky.

Also surviving are three sisters, Dorothy Shelton, Fort Pierce, Florida; Viola Hancock, New Castle Indiana; Jean Gregory, Monticell, Kentucky; one brother: Leonard Owens, Franklin, Indiana, three grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Services will be Thursday, February 21, at 1:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home in Albany with Bro. Jim England officiating. Burial will be in the Memorial Hill Cemetery with military honors.

Visitation is 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 20, 2019.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany is in charge of arrangements.