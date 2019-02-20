Martha E. Mason, 63, of Albany passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, in Somerset.

She was the wife of the late Joe Mason.

She is survived by one daughter, Sarah Mason:,one son, Kenny (Jennifer) Mason, all of Albany, Kentucky.

She is also survived byfour grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Services were held Sunday, February 17 at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Bruce Stearns, Bro. Roger Jones and Bro. Eddie Stearns officiating.

Burial was in the Shelton Cemetery. Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.