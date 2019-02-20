Phyllis Ann Riddle, 66, Travis Groce Rd., Albany, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Love Alexander Tuggle and Mary Ferguson and was also preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Ann Riddle, two brothers and a sister.

She is survived by two daughters, Rena and Amy Ann Riddle; three grandchildren, Patricia Brown and Reana and Rian Thurman; also a brother and a sister.

A graveside service was held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Highway Cemetery with Bro. Donald McGill officiating. Arrangements were made through Weldon Haddix Funeral Home of Albany.