Ann Akerman, 89, The Villages, Florida, passed away January 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul, and two sisters, Irene and Doris. She was an active member of Covenant United Methodist Church.

She is survived by a daughter, Peggy (Ed) Maina; sisters, Marie Daniel, Geneva Maggard, Martha (David) Baker, Ruth (Joe) Howard, Mary Dunagan, Norma Bolton and Jean (Gary) Tinnell; sister-in-law, Jeane Newman; also several step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held January 14, 2019 at White Haven Memorial Park.