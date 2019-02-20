Ruby E. (Mullins) Taylor, 95, of Pickett Care and Rehab and formerly of Ruby Taylor Rd., Byrdstown, Tennessee, passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Livingston Regional Hospital.

She was born August 30, 1923 in Pickett County, Tennessee to James Mullins and Letha Catherine (Lee) Mullins. She was a member of Red Hill Church of Christ and was a school teacher.

She is survived by a daughter, Elaine Storie (Kendall) of Byrdstown, Tennessee; one sister:,Chrystell Griffin of Byrdstown, Tennessee; two grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Letha Mullins; her husband, Johnie M. Taylor; four sisters, Nellie Mullins, Elizabeth Garrett, Janie Garrett and Daisy Stephenson; three brothers: Marshall, Earl and Ed Mullins.

Funeral services were held Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. from Brown Funeral Chapel with Bro. Henry Colbert, Bro. Rick Cross and Bro. Jeff Amonett officiating. Burial followed in the Story Cemetery.

Arrangements by Brown Funeral Chapel, Online condolences may be made at www.brownfuneralchapel.com