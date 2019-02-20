Parole officer from Albany arrested in Burkesville

A Probation Parole officer from Albany has been arrested by the Kentucky State Police after a three-day covert investigation.

According to the Kentucky State Police Public Affairs Officer at Post 15, Tyler Young, 33, of Albany, was arrested on Friday afternoon, February 15.

The case began when the Kentucky State Police received a complaint from a parolee in Cumberland County. regarding her parole officer.

The Kentucky State Police began what was described in a press release as a “three-day covert investigation” which resulted in Young being arrested and charged with Sexual Abuse 1st Degree and Official Misconduct 1st Degree.

Young was lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail in Columbia and the case remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police Detective Kenny Brown.