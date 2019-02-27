63, of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Monday, February 18, 2019 at the TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee

He was born in Cumberland County, Kentucky, the son of the late Guy and Ida Belle (Flowers) Watkins.

He was a Security Guard for Cagle’s – Keystone Foods.

He is survived by his wife, Lora Lynn (Craft) Watkins of Burkesville, Kentucky; daughters, Belinda Lee (Anthony) Perkins of Burkesville, Kentucky, Megan Nicole Watkins of Pennsylvania; a brother, Donnie (Wanda) Watkins of Burkesville, Kentucky,;and grandchildren, Kaylee Nicole Perkins and Tyler Anthony Perkins.

The funeral service was conducted on Thursday, February 21, 2019 in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky with Bro. Nathan Boils officiating. Burial was in the Rose of Sharon Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

Arrangements by Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky. Online condolences at www.norris-new.com.

Ronnie Kyle Watkins