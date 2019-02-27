, 64, of Albany, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019, at his residence.

He was the son of the late Leonard and Eva Stinson.

Survivors include his wife, Marie Stinson; one daughter, Bonnie (Mark) Crabtree of Monticello; three sons, Robert (Cindy) Stinson, Jessie (Lisa) Stinson and Joshua Stinson, all of Monticello.

He is also survived by three sisters, Betty Beaty of Albany, Patricia Neal of Monticello and Lisa Robbins of Crossville, Tennessee; one brother, ChristStinson of Albany. Nine grandchildren also survive.

Services were held Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Tony Bolling officiating. Burial was in the Oak Grove Cemetery.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.

Benny R. Stinson