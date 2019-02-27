, 85, of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky,

She was the daughter of the late Kyle and Ruby (Roberts) Norris. She was a member of the First Christian Church of Burkesville, a bookkeeper at Farmers Exhange, Secretary for the Powder Plant in Charlestown, Indiana, and a retired School Teacher for the Cumberland County Board of Education.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Randolph Neathery, a son, Michael Paul Neathery, sister, Elise (Norris) Gray, and brother-in-law, Jon Frederick.

She is survived by her son, Dr. James Kyle (Nancy P.) Neathery of Lexington, Kentucky; and a sister, Judy Frederick of Burkesville, Kentucky.

Sheis also survived by one grandchild and three great-grandchildren.

The funeral service was conducted on Saturday, February 23, 2019 in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky with Bro. Terry Shelley officiating. Burial was in the Marrowbone Cemetery in Marrowbone, Kentucky.

Arrangements by Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky. Online condolences at www.norris-new.com.

Sue N. Neathery