What is it?

Albany resident John Fuller has been wondering for several years exactly what this bronze marker represents.

Fuller said he found the object buried in his yard several years ago while doing excavation work.

He believes that a civil war camp was located near his home, which is close to Wolf River Marina, but he is unsure if the object is related to the Civil War or not.

If anyone has an idea what this plaque might have been used for, contact Fuller or stop by the Clinton County News and let us know.