Fiscal court has busy meeting

Clinton County Fiscal Court held its regular meeting last Thursday, February 21 with almost a full house in attendance and a full agenda of business to discuss.

All items were routine county business which included presentations, department head reports, board appointments and tax settlements. All magistrates were present for the just over one hour meeting.

Also in attendance was First District Congressman James Comer’s District Field Director Sandy Simpson and members of the Kentucky Department of Transportation.

After approving the monthly treasurer’s report, fund transfers and voting to pay claims and bills, the court heard a presentation from officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet concerning local highway infrastructure needs.

Greg Tomblyn, Commissioner of Rural Municipal Aid and two associates had met with court members earlier in the day, as well as members from the Area Development District, to discuss needed infrastructure, some of which were reviewed at the meeting.

Tomblyn said that infrastructure across Kentucky needed improvement and the Transportation Cabinet was on a “listening tour” of the counties to get their input.

Some of the projects and improvements discussed, other than road repairs, including bridge work and replacement, installation of guard rails where needed, etc. Apparently, there are three bridge repair projects slated for Clinton County.

In relation to the transportation officials’ discussion, the court approved a Transportation Resolution.

The court then held first reading of an ordinance amending the policies and procedures establishing two road department position, a head maintenance person and head mechanic.

The court then voted unanimously to accept partial county clerk’s settlements presented by County Clerk Nathan Collins, who wrote:

“I am presenting partial settlement of excess fees for the calendar year 2018 accounts for (the late) Shelia Booher’s account and for my account. My partial settlement is in the amount of $6,233.25. The partial settlement for Shelia’s account is $43,662.46. This settlement includes the $25,000 borrowed from the Fiscal Court in November 2018. The remainder in excess fees will be turned over once the 2018 audits are finished.”

Also in relation to tax settlements, former sheriff’s office secretary Cindy Thrasher presented the court with a check of $15,730 in excess fees from the 2018 sheriff’s settlement under former sheriff Jim Guffey.

Sheriff Jeff Vincent then addressed the court about his department’s supplying the Clinton County School District with an additional SRO, who will primarily work from the Clinton County Middle School.

Sheriff Vincent noted the officer, who will be bonded and able to serve as regular deputy for the county as well, will be paid entirely by the school district, including his uniform.

The motion to allow the placement of the SRO with the school district was made by magistrate Mickey Riddle and passed by unanimous vote.

Two appointments were made to the Clinton County Tourism Board. The court reappointed board chairman Patrick Padron and appointed a new member, J.T. Hardin, to replace Jim Soma.

They also approved a bus turn around right-of-way easement for Clear Fork Church Road. It was also noted that from now on, if such a turn around area is not used to pick up or deliver children within a two-year period, the county would not be under any obligation to maintain the area.

The court then approved an agreement with Commonwealth Media Services to provide ankle bracelets for people who are placed on home incarceration by a court.

The court voted, on separate votes, to appoint viewers and advertise three roads–all in the fifth district–which has petitioned to be included into the county road system, including Griffin Spur, Griffin Trail and Whitney Way, all totaling approximately 1.3 miles combined.

Magistrate Terry Buster also had a question about the Charlie Tallent Road in the third district, asking if a portion at the end of the existing road was still considered a county road or public access road.

Assistant County Attorney Gary Little said if it was, in fact, still a county road, the county would have to take official action if they wished to close it, but not if it were only a public access road.

Some department head reports were also given, including by Road Foreman Danny Abston, Jailer Tracy Thurman, Solid Waste Coordinator and 911 Mapping Director Andy Davis and Emergency Management Director Lonnie Scott.

Davis announced there would be a tire collection event in late April and more details on that will be published in a later issue.

Thurman also gave a report on the amount of trash collected on roadways by inmates, and a separate article on that is published elsewhere this week.

Scott announced that a new sheriff’s vehicle, funded by a grant, would be delivered soon and judge/executive Craig also stated the county should consider doing something to honor local veterans, with possibly establishing a museum or some other form to show appreciation to veterans in the county.

The judge also noted the City of Albany was in need of a dump truck–the size that would not require drivers to hold a CDL–and recommended the county purchase a truck for $14,000 for its own use and sell the city, at fair market value, a truck the city needs.

The next regular meeting of Clinton Fiscal Court is scheduled for Thursday, March 21 at 5 p.m.