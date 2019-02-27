Clinton County wins district, advances to semi-finals in region

Seniors Seth Stockton, Jackson Harlan and Noah Pruitt each got their chance to cut down the nets at Metcalfe County after defeating the Hornets in the championship game of the 16th District Tournament, 81-58. Below, the team hoisted the championship trophy during the awards ceremony Thursday night.



The Clinton County Bulldogs were named 16th District Tournament Champions last week after defeating Cumberland County in the opening round and Metcalfe County in the finals.

Clinton County then went on to the 4th Region Tournament held at WKU’s Diddle Arena and thumped Allen County/Scottsville in the opening round with a 73-52 victory.

The Dawgs will face Bowling Green in the semi-finals on Friday at 6:00 p.m.