Cora J. Orton, 98, of Louisville and formerly of Albany, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019, in Louisville, Kentucky.

She was the wife of the late Willie “Bill” Orton and a member of the Pine Grove United Methodist Church.

She is survived by one son, Jimmy (Doris) Orton of Louisville. Also surviving are one granddaughter one great-grandson.

Services were held Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Talbott Funeral Home, with Bro. Wayne Watts officiating. Burial was in the New Charity Cemetery in Wayne County.

