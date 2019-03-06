Teresa Shelton Hicks, 54, of Albany, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at her residence.

She was preceded in death by her father, the late Wesley Shelton, and a son, Hollis Howard Hicks.

She is survived by her mother, Janice Shelton, and a daughter, Amy (Lucas) Abner. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Tagan and Landrick Garner. Several aunts and uncles also survive.

Services were held Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Rayburn Stearns, Bro. Roger Jones and Bro. Jim England officiating. Burial was in the Shelton Cemetery.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.