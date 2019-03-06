Imogene Brumley, 77 of Albany, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at The Medical Center – Albany.

She was the daughter of the late Lewis and Edna Stewart, and a member of Stony Point Baptist Church.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Brumley.

She is survived by a daughter, Connie (Kalvin) Denney of New Castle, Indiana; one son, Michael Brumley of Albany; two sisters, Doris Neal and Judy Stewart, and one brother, Jack (Ann) Stewart, all of Albany.

Additional survivors include three grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Services were held Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Jim England and Bro. Dennis Smith officiating. Burial was in the Pine Grove Cemetery.

Arrangments by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.