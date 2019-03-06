, 84, of Byrdstown, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the Overton County Nursing Home in Livingston, Tennessee.

He was the husband of the late Anna Ruth Garrett.

He is survived by one daughter, Barbara (Jerry) Dishman, of Monticello, Kentucky; one son, Dallas Garrett of Pikeville, Tennseess; one sister, MaryWalker of Byrdstown, Tennessee.

He is also survived by eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Services were held Wednesday, March 6, at 1:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Johnny Davis officiating. Burial was in the Garrett Cemetery in Pickett County, Tennessee.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.

J.T. Garrett