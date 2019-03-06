Don’t forget to ‘Spring forward’

Spring is now just two weeks away, meaning increased outdoor activity, shorter nights and longer days, definitely a time that most people have been waiting for.

With the onset of spring also comes the bi-annual “changing of time” as most of the region, including Clinton County, will get an extra hour of daylight to work and have outdoor fun.

Central Daylight Savings Time will return, officially this Sunday morning, March 10 at 2 a.m. local prevailing time and will remain in effect until the first Sunday in November.

Readers are reminded to set their clocks and watches “ahead” one hour prior to bedtime Saturday or first thing Sunday morning. Remember the adage, “Spring Forward” in the spring and “Fall Back” in the fall.