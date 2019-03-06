Bulldogs drop semi-final game but Clinton fans turn Diddle into a sea of blue





Clinton County High School’s boys’ basketball season came to an end – a disappointing end for the team and fans – last Friday night in Bowling Green in the 4th Region Tournament.

The Bulldogs earned the berth in the 4th Region Tournament after picking up a 16th District Championship title, the school’s fifth during the 13 year tenure of head coach Todd Messer.

After coasting to an opening round 73-52 win over 15th District runner-up Allen County – Scottsville on Monday night, the Bulldogs closed out the first half of play Friday night with a one-point halftime lead over the Bowling Green Purples, the champions of the 14th District.

A third quarter scoring run proved too much for the Bulldogs to bounce back against in second half play, with Clinton County eventually losing the game 51-38

Bowling Green lost the next night in the championship game, falling to the runner-up team from the 14th District, Warren Central.

However, the Bulldog program was the clear winner in community support when they walked into Diddle Arena Friday night.

A campaign spearheaded by CCHS Athletic Director Nick Irwin for Albany and Clinton County to show its support for the Bulldogs, both on social media and by the use of signage, exploded and the resulting enthusiasm and support sent fans to Bowling Green in huge numbers for the semi-final contest.

Above, the Clinton County section in Diddle Arena was packed with blue clad fans, while on the end zone, shown at left, students and adults joined forces at the front to display their support for the Bulldogs.

Despite the loss to the Purples, the coaching staff and the players expressed their extreme gratitude to their fans for the overwhelming support last week and all season.

A game summary and photos appear this week in Sports.