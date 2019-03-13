Aaron Wayne Garrett, 66, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Friday March 8, at The Medical Center – Bowling Green, Kentucky.

He was the son of Aaron Clevo and Eva Cora (Pryor) Garrett. He was also preceded in death by his great-grandson. Storm Dawson Garrett.

He is survived by his wife, Diania (Cross) Garrett; one daughter, Jennifer (Johnny) Bowlin; two sons, Adam (Lisa) Garrett and Rodney Garrett, all of Albany, one brother Larry Max Garrett, Quaker City Ohio; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, one niece and one nephew, along with many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be conducted Wednesday March 13, 2019, at 2:00 pm (CST), at Campbell New Funeral Home with Pastor Bobby Grant officiating.

Visitation will begin at 9:00 am Wednesday at Campbell-New Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Lands Chapel Cemetery, in Clinton County, Kentucky.

Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky is in charge of arrangements.