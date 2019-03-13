, 94, of Albany, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019, at The Medical Center-Albany.

She was the wife of the late James A. Guinn and a member of the Central Grove Baptist Church.

She is survived by one daugher, Dwanna (Johnny) Cash.

Also surviving are two granddaughters, Jill (Gary) Speck and Lorna (Mike) Huffaker, all of Albany. Three great grandchildren also survive.

Services were held Saturday, March 9, at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Huffaker and Bro. Larry Brown officiating. Burial was in the Central Grove Cemetery.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany was in charge of arrangements.

Loreta Guinn