Mary Dean Gunter, 84, of Albany, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019, at Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky.

She is survived by two daughters, Becky Rayborn of Albany, and Mary Dot (Gary) Weaver of Bryant, Indiana; one son, Lee (Trisha) Gunter of Albany, Kentucky.

She is also survived by seven grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Services were held Friday, March 8, at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Donnie Shelley and Bro. Doug McIver officiating. Burial was in the Peolia Cemetery.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany was in charge of arrangements.