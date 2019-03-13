Kenneth J. Brown, 98, of Albany, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at The Medical Center-Albany.

He was a member of Concord United Methodist and a World War II veteran.

He was preceded in death by his wives, the late Dorothy Brown and the late Jerlene Brown; two sons, the late Cadle Brown and the late Roger Dale Brown.

He is survived by one son, J.T. (Loretta) Brown of North Carolina; a daughter-in-law, Betty Brown, of Albany.

He is also survived by three grandchildren, Becky Penticuff, Jennifer Nichols, and Jackie Stiltner; four great-grandchildren, Nicole, Mitchell, Megan, and Katie, and two great-great-grandchildren, Kendall and William.

Services were hled Sunday, March 10, at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Greg Wells officiating. Burial was in the Albany Cemetery.

Talbott Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.