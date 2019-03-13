, 91, of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 at her home in Burkesville, Kentucky,

She was born in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of the late John and the late Ruth (Rowe) Lepkowski. She was of Catholic faith, attended Holy Cross Catholic Church, and was a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jack Lepkowski, and her sister, Joan Rekuch.

She is survived by her husband, Edward Stanley Zaremba of Burkesville, Kentucky; her children, Cindy (David) Waterman, Robert (Debbie) Zaremba, Sr., both of Louisville, Kentucky, andKaren Newton of Burkesville, Kentucky; a nephew, Craig Rekuch of Georgetown, Indiana, eight grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions are appreciated to Hospice of Lake Cumberland | 100 Parkway Drive, Somerset, Kentucky 42503, 1-800-937-9596, https://hospicelc.org/donations/.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is in charge of all the arrangements. Online condolences at www.norris-new.com.

Jean Zaremba