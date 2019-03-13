The Weber boys defended our country

by John A. Weber

My mother was very proud of her six sons who served in the military.

The oldest, Earl, served in the Navy. Ervin was in the Army over in Germany towards the end of the war. Edwin and Elvin served in the Army in Korea.

John and Wilbur served in the Air Force during the Korean War but could not be in Korea due to the fact that Congress passed a bill stating only two brothers could be in the fighting zone at once, something to do with the Sullivan brothers all being killed at once on a ship.

John served one year in Narsarssuak, Greenland instead of Korea and Wilbur served stateside. Both were still considered Korean veterans.

All brothers were proud to have served in the military. Mother was also proud of her six sons.

Five sons are now deceased, along with their sisters. John and sister Marion are all that remain in their eighties. I, John, was proud to be one of those brothers and sisters.

John, whose wife of 27 years, Janalee, passed away in 2007 from ovarian cancer, lives in Albany and Marion lives in Howard City, Michigan.

The Weber family (circa 1960s) Front row, left to right: Marion, Chris, Helen (mother), Loretta, Esther. Back row, left to right Wilbur, John, Ed, Alvin, Irvin and Earl.