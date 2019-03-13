Relay for Life organizers gearing up for April 19 event

The 2019 version of the Clinton County Relay For Life event is still just over a month away, but organizers, teams of volunteers and individuals remain busy raising funds in the American Cancer Society’s fight against the dreaded disease, cancer.

Cancer is one of the leading causes of death in the United States, here in Kentucky and in Clinton County. It has touched almost every citizen in one way or another.

Although there is no known cures, the ACS uses Relay For Life events nationwide as its leading way to raise money to fund cancer research, educate the public and provide services to cancer patients.

The local Relay For Life Committee has been holding regular meetings to update plans for the event as well as continue fundraising efforts in the Albany and Clinton County area.

The Relay For Life will be held Friday, April 19 from 3-9 p.m. at Clinton County High School, with the opening ceremony to be held at 6 p.m.

This year’s Relay theme is “Sporting For A Cure.”

Last summer, when the committee first began planning for the 2019 event, several goals were set, including to have a goal of 20 survivors present.

The fundraising goal, although slightly lower than 2018 is set at $45,000 and it was a goal to have 10 “teams” working together to raise funds.

Currently, there are eight participating teams, including: Keystone, Med Center-Albany, Clinton County High School, Clinton County Middle School, Early Childhood Center, CCHS Cheerleaders and Roberts’ Pharmacy.

A new event that began last year was popular and will make a return for next month’s Relay, that being the “Celebrity Cook-Off.”

In the 2018 year, a total of $48,432 was raised locally, with eight teams and 13 survivors participating.

Following the April 19 Relay, a survivor dinner will be held the following week, Friday, April 26.

Also, luminaria forms will be published in the coming weeks for anyone who wishes to purchase a luminaria to honor a lost loved one or someone who has survived the disease.

Volunteers are also needed and welcomed. The next Relay For Life meeting will be held Tuesday, March 26 at 5 p.m. in the CCHS cafeteria and anyone interested is invited to attend.