Spring Sports time is now





Not all practice time is scheduled for practice as shown above. Monday afternoon, the Clinton County Softball Team took the time to do some maintainance work to the softball field in order to get it in playing shape before next week.

Left, Senior Dylan Groce warmed up his arm before practice on Monday as tempatures reached the low 60s. Below left, Autumn McCutchen returned a ball during practice as the tennis teams took the court in order to prepare for the upcoming season.

Although it was a little on the cool side Monday afternoon, the rains held off and allowed outdoor sports to get some much needed outside time.

With all the most recent rains, head coaches Jared Bertram (Baseball), Bobby Evans (Softball) and Jared Hunter (Tennis), have found it hard to find good weather to practice in.

The weather should hold up this week until Thursday, as the forecast calls for showers in the evening with a near 20 degree temperature drop by Friday.

All three sports will begin the regular season next week and the annual Spring Sports Preview is scheduled to be included in next week’s Clinton County News.