Flowers wins archery title

Asa Flowers, the 15 year old son of Angie and Adam Marcum and Brent Flowers, all of Albany, is the new S3DA Indoor National Champion in the archery middle school open class.

Flowers won the competition on Friday, March 15, competing against archers from 21 states including Alaska in the meet held in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Asa’s core was the highest score of all 979 archers competing in all elementary, middle and high school divisions.

Congratulation on his accomplishments in the archery competition field.