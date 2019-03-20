, 74 of Hardin, Kentucky formerly of Albany, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019, at Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.

Born Monday, January 15, 1945 in Albany, KY, and \was the daughter of the late Ivy Stearns and the late Alna Kelly Stearns. She was the wife of the late Ronald Brinegar.

She is survived by her son, Ronald Brinegar of Mayfield, Kentucky; grandson, Fisher Brinegar of Mayfield, Kentucky; one brother, James Melvin Lawson; and two sisters, Sarah Troyer and Donna Irwin.

She was also preceded in death by her son, Richard Lee Brinegar; daughters, Trisha Brinegar and Veronica Brinegar; brothers, Gayle Stearns, Ivy Stearns, Buster Stearns, Ferrell Stearns and Donald Lee Stearns; and sisters, Betty Watt, Kate Roe and Patsy Stearns.

A graveside service was held Monday, March 18, 2019 at Moreland Cemetery, Gilbertsville, Kentucky with Bruce Stearns officiating.

Collier Funeral Home, in Benton, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.

Beverly Stearns Brinegar