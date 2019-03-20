Frank “Bim” A.B. Brendel, Jr., passed away last week.

He was a longtime owner/operator of Hendricks Creek Fishing Camp on Dale Hollow Lake, in Burkesville, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife Pat, his five children, Patty Brendel, Charlette Bellew (Ross), Lillian Rebstock (Duain), Frances Fields, and Frank Brendel, III (Brandi).

He is also survived by eleven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father Frank, his mother Marian, and his brother Alexander.

The funeral service was held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Burkesville Baptist Church with Dr. Mark Shelton officiating, memories and reflections were shared by both his son, Frank Brendel III and his good friend, Tony Sloan.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements.