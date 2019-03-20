Janet Lee (McRoy) Brannum, age 76, of Byrdstown, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Saint Thomas Midtown, Nashville, Tennessee.

She was the daughter of the late James Lewis and Deanie Eliza (Costellow) McRoy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Mamie Nell (Frank) Dans, Mary Alisa Thcetter, Deanna Joyce (Bernard) Fulton; four brothers, Harold Loyd (Virginna) McRoy, Robert Eugene (Sylvia) McRoy, James Donald (Mary) McRoy, Fredrick Charles McRoy, her maternal grandparents, Bud and Tennessee (Head) Costellow, her paternal grandparent Charles and Leeamdra McRoy.

She is survived by her husband, Porter Cleston Brannum, her children, Melody (Brannum) Winningham, Anthony Brannum; a brother, Paul (Sharron) McRoy, six grandchildren, Tylin Winningham, Leeanndra Winningham, Joseph Brannum, Delyn Brannum, Alex Brannum, Zoie Brannum, all of Byrdstown, Tennessee, and many other relatives and friends.

A private graveside service was held Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Smyrna Cemetery in Pickett County, Tennessee.

Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at www.campbell-new.com.