Willie Roscoe Finley

of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019

He was born in Akron, Ohio on Saturday, December 10, 1927, the son of William Porter and Minnie Edith (Copeland) Finley. He attended Arlington Avenue Southern Baptist Church, was a U. S. Army Veteran and an oil well driller.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jerry Finley, brother, Jack Finley, and sisters, Nada Hoots and Delta Sells.

He is survived by his daughter, Phyllis Slaughter of Burkesville, Kentucky, son, Daryl (Connie) Finley of Burkesville, Kentucky, sister, Geneva Pierce of Indianapolis, Indiana, grandchildren, Tammy (Robbie) Wright, Jenny (Brian) Moffitt, Dustin (Stevie) Finley, Amber Finley, Heather (Brett) Reliford, eleven great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral was held Sunday, March 17, 2019, in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky with Bro. Gary Cash officiating. Burial was in the Bow School House Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky was in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences at www.norris-new.com.

