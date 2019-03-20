, 58, of Albany, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, at The Medical Center – Bowling Green.

She was the daughter of the late Wendell and Mamie Lee Brown and was also preceded in death by a twin brother, Keith Brown, and a sister, Wanda Hood.

She is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth (Eddie) Glidewell and Angela Perdue all of Albany; one son, Joe (Angela) Boykin, of Burkesville; one sister, Mae Jones; two brothers, Hugh Brown and Kenneth Brown; two special nephews, Michael and Chris Hood, all of Albany.

She is also survived by 15 grandchildren.

Services were held Wednesday, March 13, at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Robert E. Thrasher officiating. Burial was in the Lawson Cemetery.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.

Betty Jean Boykin