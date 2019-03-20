Wanda Louise Cronin, 70, Albany, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Willie Edward and Vera Christine Cowan Story.

She is survived by three daughters, Lori Burns, Candy Cameron and Jamie Burns; two brothers, Randle and Jim Story; two sisters, Shirley Sabethaus and Tina Story; seven grandchildren, Courtney Lawson, Kane Janes, Kelby Johnson, Lane, Jenna, Rylie and Ella Grace Burns; and three great-grandchildren, Abel Turner and Brayden and Bryleigh Lawson.

Funeral services were held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Weldon Haddix Funeral Home with Bro. David Stearns officiating. Final resting place in Craig Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Weldon Haddix Funeral Home of Albany.