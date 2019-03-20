Doug Sell, 52, passed away Wednesday, March 13, as the result of a farm accident in Clinton County.

He was the Music Director for the Clinton County School System for 31 years, retiring last year.

He is survived by his parents, Eddie and Ava Sell of Albany.

Also surviving are: a special friend, Trish Poynter; one brother, Tony (Julie) Sell of Monroe, Tennessee; a special cousin, Angela Aaron, a special nephew, Jazz Sell. Two step-nieces and step-nephews also survive.

Services were held Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Clinton County High School Gymnasium, with Alan Blackwell officiating. Burial was in the Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.