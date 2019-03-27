, 69, of Albany, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at his residence.

He was the son of the late Belknap and Anna Byers, and a memeber of the Albany First Baptist Church.

He is survived by one daughter, Rachel Byers of Albany, Kentucky; one son, Andrew (Sloan) Byers, of Pikeville, Kentucky; three grandchildren, Corey, Carly and Chloe.

Services were held Monday, March 20, 2019, at the Albany First Baptist Church with Bro. Jeff Brown officiating. Burial was in the Albany Cemetery.

Arrangements by the Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.

Belknap Byers, Jr.