, 71, a native of Albany, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019, at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville.

A member of the Branham Grove Baptist Church, he was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie Paul and Wilma Cash; one sister, Mary Clemons and two brothers, Gifford and Ray Cash.

He is survived by two daughters; Trish (Jeff) Baker of Monticello, Kentucky and Christy (Roberto) Pascual of Albany, Kentucky.

He is also survived by six sisters; Rita (Granville) Melton, Lila Conner and Loretta (Danny) Cravens all of Albany; Linda (Alton) Roberts of Louisville, Kentucky; Norma Dicken of Burkesville, Kentucky; Janice (Bill) Stearns of Columbia, Kentucky.

He is also survived by 11 grandchildren.

Services were held Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Dewey Lynn Aaron officiating. Burial was in the Boils-Cash Cemetery.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.

Lawrence “Ed” Cash