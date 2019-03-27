, 75, of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at his residence in Burkesville, Kentucky,

He was the son of the late Herman and Cassie (Riley) Dyer. He attended Dutch Creek Church of the Lord Jesus Christ, was a U. S. Army veteran and a truck driver for Latham Trucking.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elsie C. (Thrasher) Dyer, a son, Christopher Dyer, brothers and sisters, Eva Mae (Kenneth) Thrasher, Martha Jane (Donel) York, Joyce (Wade) Farlee, William Dyer, Homer Dyer, and Ralph Dyer.

He is survived by his son, Dougie Dyer of Burkesville, Kentucky, siblings, Larry (Jane) Dyer of Burkesville, Kentucky, Donnie Dyer of Columbia, Kentucky, Nancy (Bruce) Groce of Burkesville, Kentucky, Sandra K. Spears, and Roger (Donna) Dyer, both of Breeding, Kentucky,;one granddaughter, one great-grandson, and special friend, Edgar Vega, all of Burkesville, Kentucky.

The funeral service was conducted on Friday, March 22, 2019, in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky with Bro. Ronnie Pitcock and Bro. Bob Thrasher officiating. Burial was in the Perkins Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky was in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences at www.norris-new.com.

Mervin Lee Dyer