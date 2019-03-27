Patricia “Patty” Craig Young, 56, of Albany, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019, at The Medical Center – Bowling Green.

She was the daughter of the late William and Judith Ann Beaty Craig.

She is survived by a daughter, Bobbie Ann Bair of Albany; a sister, Debbie (Jimmy) Elmore of Albany; a brother, Eddie Craig of Albany; and a grandson, Ryan Bair of Albany.

Services were held Friday, March 22, at the Weldon Haddix Funeral Home with Bro. David Stearns officiating. Burial was in the Peolia Cemetery.

Arrangements by Weldon Haddix Funeral Home of Albany.