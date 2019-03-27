Joyce Faye Poore Asberry, 83, of Albany, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at her residence.

She was the daughter of Daniel K. Poore and Bethel (Russell) Lawless. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, David Poore, and a great-grandson, Charles Braydon Dicken.

She is survived by her children, Michael (Shirley) Asberry of Albany, Jammie (Jeff) Smith of Alvaton, Kentucky, and Ginger Asberry of Albany; her grandchildren, Angela Frazho, Maleigha Asberry, Kasara Asberry, Leslie (Scott) Cox, Justin Smith, and Simone Asberry; ten great-grandchildren with a host of other relatives and friends.

The funeral service was conducted Friday, March 22, in the chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. Greg Wells officiating. Burial followed in the Maupin Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky. Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany was in charge of arrangements.