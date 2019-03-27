, 73, of Lancaster, Kentucky and a native of Albany, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019, in London, Kentucky.

He was the son of the late Johnny R. and Myrtle Murray Hardin and a Vietnam Veteran.

He is survived by three brothers, Johnny Raymond Hardin of Gas City, Indiana; James Richard (Edwina) Hardin of Albany and Kenneth Earl Hardin all of Lancaster.

He was the uncle of Renea Wells and Rick Hardin, both of Albany, Kenny Hardin of Muncie, Indiana and Christina Cristman of Marion, Indiana.

Services were held Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Greg Wells officiating. Burial was in the Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.

Homer E. Hardin