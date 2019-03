, 76, of Monticello, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, at her residence.

She is survived by her husband, Allen L. Stockton; one daughter, Aleshia Elmore of Louisville, Kentucky; one son, George Ridge of Monticello, Kentucky; and three grandchildren.

Services were held Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Gap Creek Baptist Church, withBro. David Flagler officiating. Burial was in the Craig Cemetery.

Arrangements by the Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.

Sherry R. Stockton