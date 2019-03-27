, 92, of Alpha, Kentucky, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, at the UK Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

A member of the Highway Holiness Church in Wayne County, he was preceded in death by his wife, Millie Jane Clark.

He is survived by five daughters: Shirley (David) Jarvis; Susie (Maxie) Thomas and Sandra (Gary) Ferguson of Albany; Betty (Gary) Ragan and Bonnie (Larry) Neal of Monticello.

He is also survived by his siblings: Gladys Clark and Dorothy Lenderman of Arkansas; Margaret Latham and Margie Ruth Aldridge and Thompsie Clark, of Illinois.

He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

Services were held Monday, March 25, at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Darrell Ragan officiating. Burial was in the Old Bethel Cemetery in Wayne County, Kentucky.

Donations are suggested to The Gideons.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.

John W. Clark