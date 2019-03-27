, 82, a native of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Pickett County Care and Rehab in Byrdstown, Tennessee.

She was the wife of the late Richard “Dickie” Sawyers.

She is survived by one daughter, Patricia (J.R.) Sawyers Stalcup of Albany; one brother, John Poore of Albany; two grandchildren, Sawyer Stalcup and Ansley (Cole) Stalcup Nelson.

Services were held Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Greg Wells and Dr. Carol Peddicord officiating. Burial was in Memorial Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.

Frances Sawyers