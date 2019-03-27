, 93, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Clinton County Care and Rehabilitation in Albany.

She was the daughter of Willie D. and Dolly (Voiles) Hassler, and was also preceded in death by her first husband, Roy Amonett, her second husband, Roscoe York, a son, Bennie Amonett, a brother, Jay Hassler, a sister, Oradean Cummings and a step-daughter, Carol Sewell.

She is survived by two sons, Randall (Letha) Amonett, Jack (Phyllis) Amonett, a daughter-in-law, Phyllis Amonett, two step-daughters, Kathryn (Earl) McFall, Myra (David) Moles, all of Albany, Kentucky, a step-son-in-law, Johnny Sewell of Burkesville, Kentucky; four grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson, numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

The funeral service was conducted Wednesday, March 27, in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Chaplin Michael Cooper and Bro. Gene Grasham officiating. Burial followed in Memorial Hill Cemetery in Albany, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers contributions to Clinton County Care and Rehabilitation in her name would be appreciated.

Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky is in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences at www.campbell-new.com.

Irene Amonett York