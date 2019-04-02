Jordan Lee Moore, 28, of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in Burkesville,

He was the son of Lonnie Moore and Amy (Raines) Cutshall. He was a Cumberland County High School graduate, attended Spears Chapel Community Church, and was a Golf Maintenance worker for Dale Hollow Lake State Resort Park.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Sandra Faye (Adams) English; maternal grandfather, Turner Wheeler Raines; paternal grandmother, Opal Geneva (Spears) Moore; paternal grandfather, George Moore; and great-aunt, Mona Worrix.

He is survived by his father, Lonnie (Kathy) Moore of Bowling Green, Kentucky; his mother, Amy (Larry) Cutshall of Burkesville, Kentucky; one son, Jackson Malcom Lee Moore; one daughter, Ainsley Delilah Moore, both of Burkesville, Kentucky; one sister, Jaimie Leigh Thurman; two step-sisters, Rachael Nicole Wray, Sarah Danielle Cutshall, both of Burkesville, Kentucky, three step-brothers, Jeremy Cossel, Justin Cossel, Jed Cossel; and several aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

The funeral service was conducted on Sunday, March 31, 2019, in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky with Bro. Gary Cash officiating.

Burial was in the Watson Cemetery in Clay County, Tennessee.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements.