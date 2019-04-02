Larry D. Cash

Larry D. “Grumpy” Cash, 72, of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, at the Cumberland County Hospital

He was the son of Ruel and Jewell (Capps) Cash. He was of Church of Christ faith, served in the National Guard, was a banker. Over the years he worked at Bank of Marrowbone and Bank of Clinton County, Kentucky Finance, and also was a businessman, owning Larry’s Country Junction and Grumpy’s Restaurant, a Licensed Insurance agent

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a great-grandchild, Avery Jade Moons.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra (Watson) “Sandy” Cash; sons and daughters-in-law, Todd (Heather) Cash, Corey (Beth) Cash, all of Burkesville, Kentucky; a brother, Keith “Smokey” Cash, of Bowling Green, Kentucky; sister-in-law, Sue Watson of Burkesville, Kentucky; six grandchildren, a great-grandchild, and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service was conducted on Monday, April 1, 2019, the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky with Bro. Raymond Castillo officiating. Burial was in the Burkesville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions to The WE CARE organization of Burkesville, Kentucky in his memory.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at www.norris-new.com.