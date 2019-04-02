David Eugene Green, 63, of Edmonton, Kentucky passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019, at his residence in Edmonton,

He was the son of the late Carlos Eugene and Naomi Ruth (Robertson) Green. He attended Burkesville Church of the Nazarene and was a truck driver for Mid-State Recycling.

He is survived by his sons, Davy (Angelia) Green and Chucky (Katie) Green, both of Edmonton, Kentucky; sister, Sharon Sue Green-Cope of Marrowbone, Kentucky; a brother, Terry Allen Green of Waterview, Kentucky; and four grandchildren.

The funeral service was conducted on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky with Bro. Gary Cash officiating. Burial was in the Burkesville Cemetery

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky was in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences at www.norris-new.com.