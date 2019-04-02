Kate Stearns Dowell, 85, of Albany, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at her residence.

She was a school teacher for 40 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arvle Dowell, and also her siblings, Keith, Kay and Kirby Stearns and Kathleen Conner and Estelle Groce.

She is survived by two sisters, Kolema Davis of Shelbyville, Kentucky, and Ramella Cole of Albany. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Saturday, March 30, at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. David Stearns officiating. Burial was in the Peolia Cemetery.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.