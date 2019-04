On Wednesday, March 27th, 2019 at approximately 3:40 PM CST Kentucky State Police Post was notified of a possible deceased male floating in a creek near KY 61 North, in Cumberland County.

Upon arrival, units discovered the deceased male was 28 year old Jordan Moore of Burkesville, who had been entered as a missing person on February 15th, 2019.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed. This investigation is being led by Detective Kenny Brown.