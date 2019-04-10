Gary Axl Dicken, the son of Bobby Ross Dicken and Jessica Maxine Clark, of Burkesville, Kentucky, died Thursday, March 28, 2019 at T J Samson Hospital in Glasgow, Kentucky.

He was preceded in death by his paternal great-grandfather, Dennis Shelley, his maternal grandmother Bonnie Halsey, his great-uncles, Darrell Dicken, Jerry “Butter” Shelley and Chucky Halsey.

He is survived by his maternal grandparents, Kenny and Darla Clark; his paternal grandparents, Gary and Rhonda (Shelley) Dicken of Burkesville, Kentucky; his paternal great-grandparents, Clifton and Barbara Dicken; a paternal great-grandmother, Patricia Lynn Shelley; maternal great-grandmother, Julia Clark; and several other relatives.

The funeral service was conducted Saturday, March 30, in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. Jimmy Shelley officiating. Burial followed in the Storie Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky. Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at www.campbell-new.com.